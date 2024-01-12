As Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) steps up its attack against Congress for declining the invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on 22 January, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the BJP's “conspiracy" and affirmed that the party has already cleared its stand and the decision was taken to reject the BJP/RSS event which is aimed at extracting political dividends ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who have faith in Lord Ram can visit Ayodhya anytime.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced their decision to not attend the Ram Mandir event. The decision led to a major political controversy as the BJP accused Congress of being anti-Hindu. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they should not have been invited in the first place.

The BJP kept up its attack against Congress leaders on social media as the party shared visuals of Rahul Gandhi visiting Babur Tomb in Kabul in 2005. The ruling party has claimed that Congress has hatred only for the Hindus.

'How the date is decided?' asks Congress

Congress hit back at the BJP for using the Ram Mandir event for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and questioned the timing of the event. The Congress leaders asked about the basis behind selecting the dates for the consecration ceremony and claimed that the dates had been selected keeping elections in mind.

"The first question is does one go to God's temple after an invitation? Be it a temple, church, or mosque, will we wait for an invitation? Who will decide on what date and which section of people will go? Will a political party decide? We want to know how the date for it was decided. Tareekh ka chunav nahi hua hai, chunav dekh kar tareekh tae ki hai (The date has been selected keeping elections in mind)" Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Moreover, Congress also asked why the BJP is not questioning the Shankaracharyas who won't be attending the event.

Shankaracharya of Shringeri Peeth Swami Bharati Teertj and Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peerh Swami Sadananda Saraswati welcomed the inauguration of Ram Mandir on 22 January, but will not attend the event while Shankaracharya of Puri Nischalananda Saraswati said that he will not attend the event as he is conscious of his position.

"The country's Prime Minister will reside in the sanctum sanctorum, touch the idol, and perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This has been given a political hue, if there is to be the Pran Pratishta of Lord Rama, it should be according to scriptural guidelines. I won't oppose it, nor will I attend. I have taken my stance. Let's not mix half-truths and half-lies; everything should align with scriptural knowledge," Nischalananda said.

