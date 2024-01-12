Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismisses BJP conspiracy, says ‘those with faith in Lord Ram…'
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed that the party has already cleared its stand and the decision was taken to reject the BJP/RSS event which is aimed at extracting political dividends ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024
As Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) steps up its attack against Congress for declining the invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on 22 January, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the BJP's “conspiracy" and affirmed that the party has already cleared its stand and the decision was taken to reject the BJP/RSS event which is aimed at extracting political dividends ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who have faith in Lord Ram can visit Ayodhya anytime.