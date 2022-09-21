Congress president polls: Sonia Gandhi tells Gehlot, Tharoor ‘won’t take sides'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday after hinting that he might contest the election for the party president post
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday after hinting that he might contest the election for the party president post scheduled to be held on 17 October. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Congress interim president have said that she will not be taking any sides in the upcoming election for the next party president.
The conversation took place between Gehlot and Gandhi at the 10 Janpath residence. The report further suggested that Gandhi has made similar statements to Gehlot fellow contender Shashi Tharoor while granting him the nod to file nomination for the polls.
The meeting between Gehlot and Sonia Gandhi comes just a day before the Congress's central election authority would issue a notification for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential poll.
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had met Sonia Gandhi two days ago to discuss his candidature for the party president election. Notably, Tharoor is also part of the G-23 leaders who wrote to Gandhi on the need for pivotal changes in how the party is functioning.
Ashok Gehlot met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in national capital Delhi on Wednesday, hours after he indicated that he may enter the AICC presidential poll fray.
While talking to reporters in Delhi, Gehlot, in a clear indication that he could throw his hat in the ring for the Congress presidential poll, said he will file his nomination if the party people wish so and fulfil any responsibility given to him.
"The party and the high-command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me, no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me," he said.
The Rajasthan CM is scheduled to fly off to Kochi where Rahul Gandhi is continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gehlot has repeatedly stated that he would try and convince Rahul Gandhi to contest the elections for the party chief post.
After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Gehlot indicating that he will throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party's reins.
The process of filing nominations for the election will be held from 24-30 September.
The election, if there is more than one candidate, will be held on 17 October, while the counting of votes, if necessary, and the declaration of results would be on 19 October.
