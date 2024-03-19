Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aditi Singh is a two-time MLA from Raebareli Sadar in Uttar Pradesh. She had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Aditi Singh alleged in an interview with ANI that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had asked her former husband to "talk smack about" her character for an election ticket.

Aditi Singh is a two-time MLA from Raebareli Sadar in Uttar Pradesh. She had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2021. This was just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022.

Singh had married Punjab Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini. However, Singh told ANI recently that she got divorced. The news agency shared a clip from the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"What happened towards the end, during ticket distribution, Priyanka Gandhi says to my husband 'You talk smack about her'," Aditi Singh said. She claimed that Gandhi asked her ex-husband to talk negatively about her character to get a ticket to contest polls.

She also shared an incident with Congress Rahul Gandhi. She said, "I did eventually meet Rahul Gandhi. He was completely clueless. (He asked) How many MLAs do we have in UP now? I was like, sir, seven...and he threw head back and laughed," she said.

Aditi Singh's statement came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Elections Commission announced that the Lok Sabha polls will be held across the nation in seven phases. The results will be declared on June 4. The term of incumbent 17th Lok Sabha is ending on June 16.

About 96.8 crore voters, comprising 49.7 crore men and 47.1 crore women, are eligible to cast their franchise across 543 constituencies. The voters include 1.89 crore first time voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP exuded confidence that the party will alone win over 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win over 400 seats together. The ruling alliance is up against the INDIA bloc, an amalgamation of several opposition parties including the Congress.

