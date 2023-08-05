Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname remark case was granted a stay order by the Supreme Court of India on Friday. The stay order qualifies to reinstate Rahul Gandhi's status as the Member of the Parliament as an MP of Wayanad.

However, the procedure for the same has not taken to fruition casting shade on the fact if Rahul Gandhi will be able to enter the parliament premises on Monday, 7 August. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to return to Parliament from Monday. However, the Lok Sabha secretariat has to issue a notice. “The notice will say that his suspension from the Lok Sabha has been removed following the Supreme court decision. He can't come before the notification is issued", the Lok Sabha secretariat said. Jairam Ramesh took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter to say flag a comparison in how much time it took the authorities to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as an MP and yet in the same amount of time, the Congress leader has not been reinstated yet. "26 hours after @RahulGandhi was "convicted" by the Sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued. 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction. Why hasn’t his position as MP been restored yet?" Ramesh wrote on ‘X’.

Notably, the No-Confidence motion that was filed by Congress leader from Assam Gaurav Gogoi against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government on the Manipur sexual assault, ethnic violence is due for discussion in the Lok Sabha from 8-10 August.

The Narendra Modi government, which enjoys the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, the opposition said that they are very much aware that they might fail the number test and the purpose of this motion is to pressure the prime minister to speak on Manipur violence.

The Manipur crisis has been a point of contention int he parliament creating a logjam for the past 12 days. The Parliament is expected to witness Rahul Gandhi's (subject to his reinstatement on time) active participation in these debates, which will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the legislative body.

INDIA bloc MPs have shown confidence in the fact that with Rahul Gandhi returning to Parliament, now armed with his renewed image owing to the famed Bharat Jodo Yatra, their voice against the PM Modi government will be much stronger regarding the Manipur issue. Rahul Gandhi is likely to spearhead the Manipur debate in the lower house next week.