Congress flags ‘26 hours’, asks why hasn't Rahul Gandhi been reinstated as MP yet2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:28 PM IST
According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to return to Parliament from Monday. However, the Lok Sabha secretariat has to issue a notice
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname remark case was granted a stay order by the Supreme Court of India on Friday. The stay order qualifies to reinstate Rahul Gandhi's status as the Member of the Parliament as an MP of Wayanad.
Notably, the No-Confidence motion that was filed by Congress leader from Assam Gaurav Gogoi against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government on the Manipur sexual assault, ethnic violence is due for discussion in the Lok Sabha from 8-10 August.
The Narendra Modi government, which enjoys the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, the opposition said that they are very much aware that they might fail the number test and the purpose of this motion is to pressure the prime minister to speak on Manipur violence.
The Manipur crisis has been a point of contention int he parliament creating a logjam for the past 12 days. The Parliament is expected to witness Rahul Gandhi's (subject to his reinstatement on time) active participation in these debates, which will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the legislative body.
INDIA bloc MPs have shown confidence in the fact that with Rahul Gandhi returning to Parliament, now armed with his renewed image owing to the famed Bharat Jodo Yatra, their voice against the PM Modi government will be much stronger regarding the Manipur issue. Rahul Gandhi is likely to spearhead the Manipur debate in the lower house next week.