Smriti Irani's ‘set Manipur on fire’ remark draws flak, Rahul Gandhi says ‘you will be surprised...’2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP-RSS of only caring about power and dividing India, in response to accusations that he set Manipur on fire.
Congress leader and former MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Thursday posted a sharp retort to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dispensation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.
Accusing the BJP-RSS of only focusing on getting to power, Rahul said, "There is an ideological war going on between the RSS-BJP and the Congress. While the ideology of Congress is to protect the Constitution, unite the country and fight against social inequality, RSS-BJP wants that a few selected people should run this country and all the wealth of the country should be in their hands."
"BJP-RSS only wants power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country," he added.
Alleging BJP-RSS of "dividing India", the Congress leader said, "You have patriotism in your heart. When the country gets hurt, when any citizen of the country gets hurt, you also feel the pain. But the people of BJP-RSS are not feeling any pain, because they are doing the work of dividing India."
A group of MPs from the opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north eastern state which has been engulfed in ethnic violence since 3 May.
The delegation of more than 20 opposition MPs will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told news agency PTI.