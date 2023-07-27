Hitting out at PM Modi for not visiting the north eastern state, Rahul Gandhi said, “Have you seen what happened in Manipur? And what is happening? You will be surprised that the Prime Minister has not said a word about Manipur. You would have thought that when a state of the country is burning, the Prime Minister of the country would say something. Many of you would have thought that the Prime Minister of the country would go to Imphal to at least talk to the people."