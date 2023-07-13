Congress raises the Rafale issue ahead of PM Modi's France visit, says ‘Modi govt can no longer…’1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Congress party raises the issue of Rafale deal ahead of PM Modi's France visit. French judicial authority asks for Indian assistance in corruption investigation. Congress alleges reduction in tax demand for Reliance Flag Atlantic France.
Congress party on Wednesday raised the issue of Rafale jet deal once more ahead of PM Modi's two-day visit to France. India had procured 36 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Air Force and the last batch landed in December 2022. The purchase was first major fighter plane acquisition by India in 23 years.
