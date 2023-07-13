Congress party on Wednesday raised the issue of Rafale jet deal once more ahead of PM Modi's two-day visit to France. India had procured 36 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Air Force and the last batch landed in December 2022. The purchase was first major fighter plane acquisition by India in 23 years.

"Mediapart, the French News Agency has again exposed in the 11th July, 2023 revelations the next series of Rafale disclosures. Paris Judicial authority investigating the 'corruption', 'influence peddling' and 'favouritism' in the 2016 Rafale Deal has asked Indian authorities for assistance in the investigation." Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Wednesday.

Surjewala also questioned if the tax demand of 151 Milion Euros from Reliance Flag Atlantic Frace was reduced from 144 Million Euros to 6.6 Million Euros and if the alleged reduction had anything to do with the sale of 36 Rafale aircrafts in 2016.

“Modi Govt can no longer remain sikent.It myst come clean with full disclosure of facts. TRUTH DEMANDS TRUTH !" Surjewala added

Congress Party has been alleging corruption in the Rafale jet deal and tried to make it a major poll issue during the 2019 Lok Sabha election but failed to find traction among the voters.

In 2018, Supreme Court had given a clean chit to the central government vis-a-vis the alleged irregularities during the procurement of the Rafale jets and noted that there is no reason to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. Later on, the top court dismisses all petitions related to the Rafale jet deal in November, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the country for a two-day visit to France where he will also attend this year's Bastille Day Parade on July 14 as the guest of honour. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to bolster the Indian Navy's capabilities by signing a deal for the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.

