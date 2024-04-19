'Congress also received electoral bonds, is that also extortion,' asks Amit Shah: 'Rahul Gandhi must tell...'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress is trying to create an illusion before the public.
"The Congress also received the electoral bonds, is that also extortion?" Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview with NDTV on Friday. Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must also tell the people that his party, too, has "extorted".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message