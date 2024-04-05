‘ ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family’: Congress releases ‘Nyay Patra’ for Lok Sabha polls 2024
Congress Party releases its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at AICC HQ in Delhi on Friday
Congress party on Friday released the manifesto “Nyay patra" for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The broad theme of the Congress manifesto is "justice", said P Chidambaram. The former finance minister launched a veiled attack against the BJP government by saying, “Every aspect of justice has been threatened, weakened in the last 10 years, especially in the last five years".