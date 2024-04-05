Active Stocks
Elections / ' ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family': Congress releases 'Nyay Patra' for Lok Sabha polls 2024
‘ ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family’: Congress releases ‘Nyay Patra’ for Lok Sabha polls 2024

Livemint

Congress Party releases its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at AICC HQ in Delhi on Friday

Congress Nyaya Patra 2024: Indian National Congress party leaders (L to R) P. Chidambaram, Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K. C. Venugopal during the release of the Congress manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024 (AFP)Premium
Congress party on Friday released the manifesto “Nyay patra" for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The broad theme of the Congress manifesto is "justice", said P Chidambaram. The former finance minister launched a veiled attack against the BJP government by saying, “Every aspect of justice has been threatened, weakened in the last 10 years, especially in the last five years".

Further, he said that the “Nyay Patra" of the Congress comprises three powerful words in the manifesto--"work" "wealth" and welfare". Congress' Nyay Patra focused on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay'.

Congress Nyay Patra LIVE updates

The grand-old party has promised to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme across the country under which it will provide 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an “unconditional cash transfer". 

 Further, Congress party said that it will give 10% of reservation in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for all castes and communities without discrimination if comes to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress vows law for civil unions of LGBTQIA+ couples

Further, the Congress manifesto said that it would assist state governments to establish one Government Community College in every tehsil/taluk for students completing Class 12. To boost employment for the youth, Congress promised to offer a broad range of degrees/diplomas in “community colleges".

Congress party in its Nyay Patra claimed it will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census. The party has also vowed that it would pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

Congress promises Mahalaxmi Scheme in poll manifesto: ‘ 1 lakh per year…'

Congress Nyay Patra mentioned that the party would immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir if they come to power. Additionally, the party has promised to abolish “Agnipath programme", introduced by BJP government in 2022.

"Whatever has been promised in Manifesto will be strictly implemented. Before making promises in the Manifesto, in-depth deliberation has been made to ensure that these promises are implementable," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said after the release of Nyay Patra.

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST
