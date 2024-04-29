The Congress party has announced four more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The grand old party has fielded state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to take on sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu in Ludhiana seat. Bittu, who won the seat in 2019, left Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashok Parashar Pappi and Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Ranjit Singh Dhillon are other candidates in the fray.

Ludhiana will vote, along with all 12 other seats of Punjab, in the fifth phase on June 1. Counting of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

From the Anandpur Sahib seat, the Congress has fielded former Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Former Union Minister Manish Tewari was earlier a Member of Parliament from this seat. This time the Congress has fielded Tewari from Chandigarh seat.

Among other names, Kulbir Singh Zira has been fielded from Khadoor Sahib seat. Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and his son and Independent MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh were also contenders from here, according to reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has announced former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its candidate for the Gurdaspur seat, the seat represented by Ghadar actor Sunny Deol. Randhawa is up against BJP’s Dinesh Singh Babbu, AAP’s Amansher Singh and Akali Dal’s Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on this border seat.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under PM Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

