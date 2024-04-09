Hello User
Congress releases candidates for Lok Sabha Elections, Andhra Pradesh Assembly election

Akriti Anand

  • Congress releases names of candidates for Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Election in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2024: With the 9th list, Congress has now declared a total of 211 candidates

The Congress released names of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. There are 42 Lok Sabha seats and 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress had earlier released list of 114 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. Here's the list released by the Congress on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha candidates

VISAKHAPATNAM
PULUSU SATYANAAAYANA REDOY
ANAKAPALLE
VEGI VENKATESH
ELURU
SMT.LAVANYA KAVURI
NARASARAOPET
GARNEPUOI ALEXANDER SUOHAKAR
NELLORE
KOPPULA RAJU
TIRUPATI SC
CHINTA MOHAN

Candidates for Andhra Pradesh assembly elections

TEKKALI
SMT KILLI KRUPARANI
BHIMLI
AOOALA VENKATA VARMA RAJU
VISAKHAPATNAM SOUTH
VASUPALLI SANTOSH
GAJUWAKA
LAKKARAJU RAMA RAO
ARAKU VALLEY (ST)
SEm GANGAOHARASWAMY
NARSIPATNAM
RUTHALA SRIRAMAMURTHY
GOPALAPURAM (SC)
SOOAOASI MARTIN LUTliER
YERRAGONOAPALEM(SC )
OR. SMT.BUOHALAAJITHA RAO
PARCHUR
SMT.NALLAGORLA SIVA SRILAKSHMIJYOTHI
SANTHANUTHALAPAOU (SC)
VlJESH RAJ PALAPARTHI
GANGAOHARA NELLORE(SC)
RAMESH BABU OEYALA
PUTHALAPATTU·SCMS BABU

Andhra Pradesh is currently ruled by the YSR Congress Party and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently its chief minister. The YSRCP also announced the list of candidates 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, the party already announced all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh will go to polls during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The last date of filing the election nomination is April 25 in Andhra Pradesh while the scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on April 26. The last date of withdrawal of candidature in April 29 and voters of Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4.

