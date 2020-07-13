The Congress led government in Rajasthan remained a divided house on Monday even as the party leaders claimed that chief minister Ashok Gehlot enjoyed a comfortable majority with nearly 105 legislators supporting him as opposed to his deputy Sachin Pilot.

If indeed this figure stands, then the threat perception to Gehlot led government gets decreased but the party is still being cautious and holed up its MLAs at a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur on Monday. What continues to keep the Congress party on tenterhooks is the fact that Pilot has kept his cards close to his chest about his next move.

“From what we understand, Pilot has support of 16 party MLAs apart from three independents which makes it roughly 20. While threat has reduced because anti-defection law applies and resigning would only mean lowering assembly’s strength, however party is taking no chance and is trying to speak to both Pilot and his supporting legislators," a senior Congress leader from Rajasthan said requesting anonymity.

In a day that capped high political drama in Jaipur, a meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) was held on Monday morning at Gehlot’s official residence where a resolution was passed recommending strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office bearer who "weakens" the party and extending support to the chief minister

Soon after the meeting, the MLAs who attended it were sent to the resort. Senior party leaders number of party leaders attending the meeting were around 105 which included 88-90 Congress MLAs, ten independents and others from smaller allies.

"There is no immediate threat to the state government and the legislators have supported Ashok Gehlot. But Congress legislators have been shifted to a resort so that members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are unable to reach Congress MLAs," said another Congress leader based in Jaipur.

In the national capital, Congress leaders claimed its top leadership had reached out to Pilot, who they said remained in New Delhi as of Monday evening, but there was no formal announcement of a meeting scheduled. There is a view in the party that while the possibility of Pilot revolting cannot be ruled out, the top leadership is trying to ensure the issue is resolved amicably.

“We said it from public forum that our doors are open for him. This situation can go either way from here because there is a view that Pilot and his supporters could ask for a formal trust vote. As far as any negotiation is concerned, party is willing to sit across the table and discuss his grievances," a senior leader from the national unit said requesting anonymity. Apart from being the deputy chief ministers, Pilot is currently Congress’ state unit chief and there is a speculation that his faction is demanding more critical portfolios in the state cabinet.

Congress remains at crossroads with the tussle of Pilot and Gehlot signifying the bigger narrative of old guard versus young blood in the party. Despite being in the government together, the two leaders have had several point of conflicts which began with disagreements over seat sharing in run up to assembly elections in 2018 and peaked with Pilot’s supporters bidding for him which lead to violent protests in some parts of the state.

However, Congress leaders have alleged that the actions of Pilot were instigated by members of BJP who want to create problems for the Gehlot government. Congress leaders further said that BJP was using Pilot to not just undermine the Rajasthan government but also target the central leadership of Congress.

"The problem is between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, it has been going on for a long time. There is no point blaming BJP if Congress is unable to keep its house in order," said a senior BJP leader.

