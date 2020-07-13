“We said it from public forum that our doors are open for him. This situation can go either way from here because there is a view that Pilot and his supporters could ask for a formal trust vote. As far as any negotiation is concerned, party is willing to sit across the table and discuss his grievances," a senior leader from the national unit said requesting anonymity. Apart from being the deputy chief ministers, Pilot is currently Congress’ state unit chief and there is a speculation that his faction is demanding more critical portfolios in the state cabinet.