Congress removes Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, state chief

“Dear Ashok Gehlot, closing your eyes does not make the sun disappear. There is weakness in the structure of your house, and you are blaming the BJP national leadership for this," party vice-president Om Prakash Mathur said. Mathur added that the differences between Gehlot and Pilot had started from the day Gehlot became the CM, and the BJP did not have a role in this. He said that Pilot has to decide his future course of action, if he wants to form his own party or join BJP.