Congress renames Manipur to Maharashtra march, set to embark on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from January 14
The Congress party will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to rally support ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress leaders will embark on the newly renamed ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from January 14. The route will take senior party leaders — including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi — across the country from Manipur to Mumbai over a span of 67 days. The development is being seen as a bid to rally support for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.