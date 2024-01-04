Congress leaders will embark on the newly renamed ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from January 14. The route will take senior party leaders — including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi — across the country from Manipur to Mumbai over a span of 67 days. The development is being seen as a bid to rally support for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Details shared by the party indicate that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (previously called the Bharat Nyay Yatra) will pass through 14 states and 85 districts from the east to the west of India. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is slated to lead the march and efforts are underway to finalise the route.

Top Congress leaders held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and preparations for the Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that was held between September 2022 and January 2023 will be held from Imphal to Mumbai between January 14 and March 20. The yatra from India's east to west is an attempt by the Congress to reach out to people and connect with them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister was my father's dream: YS Sharmila after joining Congress “The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue. We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on grassroots issues in front of the people," Kharge said during Thursday's meeting.

The Congress president also lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed confidence that his Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra will bring issues of social justice to centre of the national discussion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

