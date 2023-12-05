BREAKING NEWS
Congress' Revanth Reddy likely to become Telangana's new Chief Minister: Report
- Congress won 64 of the 118 seats it contested from in Telangana in the recently held assembly polls
Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress' charge, finds himself on the brink of a potential chief ministership. According to several media reports, Reddy might take CM's oath on Wednesday or Thursday.
