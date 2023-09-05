Congress reveals special session agenda: Refuses to engage in 'Modi chalisa' for 5 days2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Congress expresses dissatisfaction with lack of transparency in forthcoming special parliamentary session, vows to address critical issues.
The Congress party has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's apparent lack of transparency regarding the forthcoming special parliamentary session, scheduled to convene from September 18th to the 22nd. In a strongly worded statement, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi voiced their concerns and outlined the critical issues they intend to address during this special session.