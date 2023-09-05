The Congress party has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's apparent lack of transparency regarding the forthcoming special parliamentary session, scheduled to convene from September 18th to the 22nd. In a strongly worded statement, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi voiced their concerns and outlined the critical issues they intend to address during this special session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of their primary grievances is the government's decision to keep the agenda for the session under wraps, a move that has left many in the opposition perplexed and frustrated. The Congress parliamentary party met to deliberate on their priorities for this special session, highlighting a range of pressing concerns. These include recent revelations concerning the Adani Group, which have garnered international attention and scrutiny.

“We are not going to listen to Modi chalisa for five days," said party general secretary Jairam Ramesh. "We hope that the opposition will also get an opportunity to raise their issues which are of concern to the people. Our demand would be that there should be discussion on those issues and with this sentiment we would participate in this special session," Jairam Ramesh told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the Congress leaders underscored their commitment to addressing critical economic matters, particularly the escalating problems of unemployment and the persistent rise in prices. These issues have been a source of concern for the general public, and the Congress party aims to advocate for solutions and accountability.

Natural disasters have also demanded attention, with a recent catastrophe striking Himachal Pradesh. The Congress party is determined to discuss relief measures and strategies to prevent future calamities in vulnerable regions.

In addition to these domestic issues, the Congress leaders emphasised the ongoing instability in Manipur, highlighting the need for dialogue and effective governance in addressing the complex challenges facing the northeastern state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress party's message is clear: they are not willing to participate in what they sarcastically referred to as a "Modi chalisa" for five days, indicating their refusal to engage in a session dominated solely by the ruling party's agenda. Instead, they are resolute in their determination to focus on matters of national importance.

The Congress leaders also raised concerns about the government's duty to provide transparency and accountability to both the people and the parliament. They noted that it is customary for opposition parties to be informed about the agenda for special sessions, allowing for constructive discussions and preparations. However, this time, the government has chosen to keep its agenda hidden, a decision that has raised eyebrows and stirred controversy.

Speculation is rife about potential legislative items that the government might introduce during the special session. These include legislation related to sub-quota in the 27% OBC reservation, especially after the submission of the Rohini Commission's report to the President. Furthermore, there have been murmurs about the possibility of renaming the country as "Bharat" and the introduction of the long-awaited women's reservation bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the special session draws nearer, the Congress party remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing these crucial issues and demanding transparency and accountability from the government, while also keeping a keen eye on the potential legislative developments that may emerge during the session.