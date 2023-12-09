Congress review meeting on poll results: INC says ‘disappointed but not in despair’ as party retains vote share
Congress chief convened Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls review meeting and said unexpected and disappointing results in assembly elections.
The Indian National Congress (INC) party on Friday held separate election result review meetings to examine the shortcomings in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls that lead to its defeat at the hands of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The party claimed that its defeat was unexpected, reported PTI. Another, Rajasthan assembly election results review meeting is scheduled to take place today.
Congress leader and Rajasthan caretaker CM Ashok Gehlot arrived in Delhi today to participate in Rajasthan review meeting and said that BJP has been unable to reveal CM face in the three states where it emerged victorious indicating ‘no discipline’ within this party. He added, "If we had done the same, don't know what allegations they would have levelled against us and misled people. They polarised the polls," reported ANI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
