The Indian National Congress (INC) party on Friday held separate election result review meetings to examine the shortcomings in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls that lead to its defeat at the hands of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The party claimed that its defeat was unexpected, reported PTI . Another, Rajasthan assembly election results review meeting is scheduled to take place today.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge convened the review meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Congress in a statement said, "Today, a meeting to review the election results of Chhattisgarh was held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were present in this meeting." The party further shared pictures of the review meeting on the election results.

Chhattisgarh review meeting

Congress General Secretary, K C Venugopal said the state Congress presidents were directed to submit a booth-wise report on the party's performance. He added, "We will strengthen our connect with the people and unitedly fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to unseat the BJP government." He said that though the results were disappointing, the morale of the party's rank and file was high.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Chhattisgarh, Kumari Selja claimed that they are not demoralised but dejected and said “We are disappointed, but not in despair. In the coming times, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections together."

She further said we would together contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and emerge victorious. She stressed that the party has not lost its vote share and was same as it was in 2018. She said, "We have gained the trust of the public." She further mentioned that the party would carry out a detailed analysis on the poll results in Chhattisgarh.

Selja was confident that the party is set to perform better in the parliamentary (2024 Lok Sabha) elections as people continue to have faith and trust in the Congress party which was clearly evident from the voting pattern. She stressed that assembly election was not a one-sided affair as the party candidates lost by slim margins in several constituencies.

Among other party leaders who attended the Chhattisgarh review meeting included Congress screening committee head and observer Ajay Maken, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his former deputy CM T S Singh Deo and former ministers Tamradhwaj Sahu and PCC president Deepak Baij among other senior leaders.

Madhya Pradesh review meeting

AICC general secretary in-charge, Randeep Surjewala informed that the reasons for the party's defeat in Madhya Pradesh were also discussed. He said, "We openly discussed the reasons for the party's defeat and leaders analysed the shortcomings of the party within the forum."

Surjewala said that the Congress president held discussions and all the leaders authorised him to take a decision on how to strengthen the organisation. He added, "We urged him to hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh and appoint an observer for its next meeting to enable it to elect the new leader of opposition," Surjewala said. He further noted, "The results are disappointing and are not as per our expectations," reported PTI.

Among other party leaders who attended the Madhya Pradesh review meeting included PCC president Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and AICC screening committee head Jitendra Singh among other senior leaders.

Rajasthan review meeting

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra arrived in Delhi today to participate in Rajasthan review meeting. He said, "We will be deliberating on the reasons behind why we could return to power in the state. We will analyse our shortcomings and make corrections for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," reported ANI.