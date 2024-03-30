Congress' ₹1,800 crore income tax department notice: 'Received two more notices later,' says party
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the income tax department sent a notice to the Congress party, asking it to pay around ₹1,823 crore
The Congress party has alleged that it received two more notices from the Income Tax Department on Friday night, a day after it received ₹1,800 crore notice. According to an India Today report, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Two more notices were sent to us last night". He reiterated that Congress was a target of "tax terrorism". The party claimed that the I-T department slapped a notice, asking them to pay around ₹1,823 crore on Friday.