'Chor ki dadhi mein tinka': NDA takes a dig as Congress says 'received 2 more' after ₹1,800 crore IT notice
The Income Tax Department sent two more notices to Congress, nearly a day after sending a fresh tax notice of over ₹1,800 crore, alleged the grand old party accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of “tax terrorism". Meanwhile, a BJP ally party criticised Congress and said that the party is facing downfall because of its deeds.