The Income Tax Department sent two more notices to Congress, nearly a day after sending a fresh tax notice of over ₹1,800 crore, alleged the grand old party accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of "tax terrorism". Meanwhile, a BJP ally party criticised Congress and said that the party is facing downfall because of its deeds.

"Two more notices were sent to us last night," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday reiterating that the party was a victim of "tax terrorism".

He further alleged that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to paralyse the Opposition parties." Firming his party's claim, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he was shocked after receiving a notice from Income Tax Department on a "matter that was already closed"

“They (BJP) are scared of the Congress and INDIA bloc," he added.

Chor Machaye Shor, NDA member attacks Congress As the Congress continues to charge at the BJP-led centre, several BJP leaders and NDA allies criticised the party for accusing the BJP of its own problems.

Calling Congress a "dishonest party", National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and NDA candidate from Gaya, Jitan Ram Manjhi, said that the party is making statements to defent themselves.

“This is called 'Chor Machaye Shor'... This is the kind of action that Congress is taking. On one side, there is PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, while they (Congress) have not been able to divide the seats yet... They are facing a downfall because of their own misdeeds but they want to blame others for it," he said.

A number of BJP leaders slammed the Congress and INDIA bloc rally claiming that the bloc is suffering from internal conflicts and ideological differences.

“Seat adjustment is still pending in many states. Congress is still unable to decide who will contest from Amethi and Raebareli. I am sure there are no possibilities for Congress in Uttar Pradesh," said UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Taking a jibe at INDIA bloc's Bharashtachar bachao andolan, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the rally's slogan can be changed to “karenge hum bhrashtachar, kahenge isko shishtachar, when karvai (probe) takes place, hum chilayenge atyachar, atyachar."

