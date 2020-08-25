Congress’s leadership crisis raises doubts over party being effective Opposition

NEW DELHI: The leadership crisis within the Congress party has led to former and present alliance partners raising doubts about the nation's biggest opposition party’s ability to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) believe that the leadership crisis in the Congress shows that the party is not prepared to take on the electoral and political might of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"The people of India have given the responsibility to Congress party to be the main opposition party against the ruling government but this leadership crisis just shows that Congress is not able to take on the BJP and instead its leaders are fighting amongst themselves and are now even questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi," said a senior leader of the SP.

Not only that, Congress is also losing credibility of the voters who do not know who is in-charge of the party, believe SP leaders.

"...The former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, is reluctant to handle the responsibility and senior leaders of the party are questioning the present leaders, who can be trusted in the party?" added the SP leader.

The views are significant as they comes days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament where the Congress will look to tap the support of other opposition parties to corner the union government on a series of issues such as handling of the covid-19 pandemic, economic slowdown, and pushing through agriculture market reforms, among others.

Samajwadi leaders said the leadership crisis along with Congress's state leaders rebellion will have an adverse impact on the party's future alliances.

"Congress has reached a state that both SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that have been alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh and nationally do not want to join hands with Congress in the state. Congress is alone in Uttar Pradesh and has marginal presence in Bihar. Is the Congress opposition against BJP only on Twitter and other social media platforms?" the SP leader added.

The developments come ahead of crucial assembly elections in Bihar, tentatively scheduled for October-November. Senior leaders of the Congress's alliance partner in the state Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have, however, said that the former's leadership crisis is an internal matter of the party.

"We have an alliance with Congress party so it is unfair to comment on the issue. It is for the Congress party to choose its leader, all political parties have faced this problem in the past and Congress too will handle this crisis internally," said Manoj Jha, senior leader and Member of Parliament (MP) of RJD.

Senior Congress leaders feel that while the leadership issue is for the party to resolve, opposition outreach has been a problem for sometime now. They have pointed out that most non-Congress, non-NDA parties have been in the favour of the government when it comes to crucial bills in Parliament.

“Our leadership issue is an internal one and we have two key leaders heading us including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We have alliance governments in two state key states and otherwise also in other states, their support is to the party as a whole," a senior Congress lawmaker said requesting anonymity.

"Floor coordination has been a problem because when you are in Opposition, other parties take an issue-based stand. It is not like the Opposition does not come together to raise issues but greater coordination can be desirable," the Congress leader added.

