Congress leader Sachin Pilot called the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'PoK will be part of Jammu and Kashmir' pitch an "election rhetoric". He also affirmed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not just the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but is a leader of the entire opposition and "will lead the country too". He was speaking in an interview with news agency PTI.

PoK pitch an 'election rhetoric' During the interview, Sachin Pilot slammed the BJP's recent 'PoK will be part of Jammu and Kashmir' pitch and asked what stopped it from taking steps to realise that goal when it had a full majority government for 10 years.

Pilot claimed the BJP raises these issues just ahead of election campaigning. When asked if he regards the BJP talk on PoK election rhetoric, Pilot said, "100 percent, it has nothing to do with reality on the ground." I think these things are brought up every time during election speeches just to sway people's emotions and divert attention."

"They talk about 'one nation, one election', then they talk about PoK, then they talk about other things during polls but what about agrarian distress, record unemployment and inflation," the 47-year-old leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

Pilot said the BJP has been in the government for the last 10 years. "I must remind you, the first time Parliament passed a unanimous resolution to take back the PoK was in 1994 when the Congress was in government. We were in power and we made that commitment through Parliament," the Congress leader said.

He added, "The BJP has had power for 10 years, a full majority government for 10 years, what has stopped them from taking that step?"

'Rahul Gandhi will lead country too' Pilot on Sunday said he sees Rahul Gandhi as a leader who will lead the country in future. He said the entire opposition will stand unitedly behind him when the next Lok Sabha elections happen.

Pilot said, "Rahul Gandhi has led from the front as the Leader of the Opposition [in the Lok Sabha'...He is not just the LoP for the Congress but for the entire opposition...Of course, we all see him as a leader who will lead the country.

The Congress leader added that when the next Lok Sabha elections happen, "the people of India and the entire opposition will stand unitedly behind Rahul Gandhi."

On Haryana, J&K elections

Pilot said the Congress could get more than a two-thirds majority in Haryana and claimed the top BJP leadership was showing a lack of interest in campaigning, having sensed the reality on the ground.

Talking about the ground situation in Haryana and J-K, Pilot said there is consensus amongst most people that the elections in Haryana will be a strong voice against the incumbent and the Congress will get a thumping majority.

"In Haryana, the Congress is firmly placed to win a historic mandate. I won't be surprised if we break all previous records and get a larger number of seats than ever before," he claimed.

He added that despite attempts by many forces to create a sense of confusion in the Kashmir Valley and in Jammu, the Congress-National Conference's collective campaign will ensure they form a government with a comfortable majority.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats was held in the first phase on September 18. The next phase of polling for 26 seats was held on September 25.

The polling for the Haryana Assembly polls is to be held on October 5. The counting of votes will take place along with J-K on October 8.