The main opposition Congress said that it wouldn't attend the Central Government's meeting with floor leaders of all parties on coronavirus later today.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said the Congress is not boycotting the meeting, but it will not attend as it wants the Centre to present the facts on the floor of both houses of Parliament.

The ruling BJP's erstwhile ally SAD will also not attend the meeting, its president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, according to a PTI report.

The Centre has called the meeting of floor leaders of all parties on the coronavirus management on Tuesday.

The Health Secretary is expected to make a presentation in the meeting, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Meanwhile, India recorded 30,093 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

The active caseload comprises 1.30% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68%. It has been less than 3% for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33%, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

