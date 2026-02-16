Congress says Bhupen Borah withdrew resignation, he says 'sought time to reconsider' - What we know so far

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, but withdrew it just hours later, AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh said. Borah has reportedly sought time from the Congress high command to ‘reconsider his decision’.

Singh asserted that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the AICC have not accepted his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Borah, in his resignation letter to Kharge, had claimed he was being “ignored” by the party leadership and was not being given his due role within the state unit, PTI reported, citing sources.

What Bhupen Borah said Borah told reporters in Guwahati that he submitted his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 AM, explaining in detail why he took the step.

‘’I don’t want to say anything more than this. I will invite media persons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don’t hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,’’ he said.

Borah said he has not “resigned from the party due to any particular person or any personal reason”, reported PTI.

‘Resignation not accepted’ Hours later, Jitendra Singh said that Borah has withdrawn his resignation, adding that Kharge and the AICC have not accepted the same as well.

''The party leadership has discussed the matter with Borah. Rahul Gandhi has also spoken to him for 15 minutes,'' Singh told reporters outside Borah's house in Guwahati.

''This is our internal matter; we discussed in detail about the issues bothering him, and I thank him for agreeing to withdraw his resignation,'' he said, reported PTI.