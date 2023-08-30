Congress says Modi govt ‘weaponizing’ Aadhaar and tech to deny MGNREGA workers their benefits

Congress says Modi govt ‘weaponizing’ Aadhaar and tech to deny MGNREGA workers their benefits1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Despite four extensions, 41.1% of the total 26 crore job card holders still remain ineligible for Aadhaar-based payment system, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said
Demanding the release of payments due to MGNREGA workers, the Congress on Wednesday said that the Modi government is "weaponizing" Aadhaar and technology to deny the most vulnerable citizens their social welfare benefits.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message