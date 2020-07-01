Congress says order on vacating Priyanka’s residence shows Centre's ‘vengeance’

However, many senior leaders have flagged that the union government should revoke its order. Taking a strong exception to the move, veteran Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh issued a statement saying that both decisions on government accommodation and SPG cover should be revoked in the view of the ‘threat perception’ she has as a member of Gandhi family. “Political considerations and differences cannot and should not be allowed to come in the way of ensuring fool-proof security and safety of any person, especially when that persons belongs to a family that had lost two members to terror attacks," a release from Singh’s office quoted him as saying.