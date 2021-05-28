{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) meeting scheduled for today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded that the centre remove GST from all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"Imposing GST on essential medical products like oxygen, ventilators, vaccines and medicines during a pandemic is cruel and insensitive. In today’s GST Council meet, the government should remove GST from all life-saving medicines and equipment that are being used to fight Covid," she tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting through video conferencing today.

