Congress seeks removal of GST on Covid life-saving drugs ahead of GST Council meet1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, Congres leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attached a list of GST applicable on 15 items
Ahead of the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) meeting scheduled for today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded that the centre remove GST from all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the Congres leader attached a list of GST applicable on 15 items ranging from Alchohol bases hand sanitisers, hand wash, soaps, cotton mask, PPE kits, to COVID-19 vaccine, Remdesivir and other COVID drugs and ventilators and artificial respiration devices, and said collecting taxes from affected people is cruel and insensitive.
"Imposing GST on essential medical products like oxygen, ventilators, vaccines and medicines during a pandemic is cruel and insensitive. In today’s GST Council meet, the government should remove GST from all life-saving medicines and equipment that are being used to fight Covid," she tweeted.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting through video conferencing today.
