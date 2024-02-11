Congress set to go solo after AAP decides to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab
The Congress announces it will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab after failed talks with the Aam Aadmi Party.
The Congress has announced its intention to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab after talks with the Aam Aadmi Party fell through. The assertion came mere hours after the Arvind Kejriwal -led party said it would be fighting the polls solo in the nothern state and neighbouring Chandigarh. Leaders from both parties however reiterated their commitment towards the INDIA bloc in spite of recent developments.