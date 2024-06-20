Congress sets up fact-finding teams to review poor Lok Sabha 2024 results in THESE key states
The states to be reviewed include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The Congress is in power in three of these eight states.
The Congress party has formed fact-finding panels to review its ‘poor’ performances in eight states during the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. Three of these states, where the Congress performance has been below par, are ruled by the grand-old party.