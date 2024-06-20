The Congress party has formed fact-finding panels to review its ‘poor’ performances in eight states during the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. Three of these states, where the Congress performance has been below par, are ruled by the grand-old party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the states to be reviewed after poor show include Madhya Pradesh, where Congress lost all 29 seats, Chhattisgarh where the party won just one out of 11 seats, Odisha, where it again won only one out of 21 seats, Karnataka, where it won 9 out of 28 seats, Telangana, where it won eight out of 17 seats, Delhi, where the party drew a blank in the seven seats, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where it didn’t win a single seat.

Of the eight states, the Congress is in power in three – Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP won 240 seats across the country in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of which were declared on June 4. Since the number was 32 short of 272-seat majority mark in the Lok Sabha, the BJP had to rely on its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a record third term.

The INDIA bloc ended with 234 seats. Of these, the Congress party has almost doubled its numbers in the Lok Sabha – from 52 in 2019 to 99 in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on June 8, the party had said it would thoroughly examine the results in states where its performance was below par.

Also Read: Congress Working Committee passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

For Madhra Pradesh, the Congress panel will be headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan. This panel also has MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. In Chhattisgarh, the party panel has former Chief Minister of Karnataka Veerappa Moily and Rajasthan MLA Harish Chaudhary. For Odisha, the panel has Congress party’s Treasurer Ajay Maken and Member of Parliament (MP) Tariq Anwar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior party leaders PL Punia and Rajani Patil are on the panel to review party’s performance in Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh – the three states where the Congress could not win a single seat.

For Karnataka, the panel has former MP Madhusudan Mistry, Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, and senior leader Hibi Eden, an MP from Kerala. The party panel for Telangana has former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurian and senior leaders Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!