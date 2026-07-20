Congress accuses PM Modi of sidestepping key issues ahead of Parliament session: ‘Usual litany of platitudes’

Congress party on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sidestepping key issues in his opening remarks on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying the Opposition would ensure they were raised during the session.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister ‘started off the Monsoon Session of Parliament with his usual litany of platitudes’ but failed to mention several issues that, according to him, were of national importance.

Among the issues listed by Ramesh were the alleged ‘Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhoka’ scandal linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE Class 12 board examination fiasco, and what he described as "dirty tricks and financial incentives" being used to split Opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 20 July, praised Skyroot’s space start-up while taking an indirect swipe at 56-year-old youth Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

“India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth,” PM Modi said in his remarks ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament.

The session that began on Monday will run till 13 August.

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Ramesh also referred to what he called "credible accusations of corruption and conflict of interest" involving the Union Minister for Road Transport, the Minister of State for Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, and the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Ramesh further alleged that the Modi government was attempting to undermine democracy and India's federal structure through the delimitation process, the proposed One Nation, One Election initiative, and the VBSA Bill, which he described as unconstitutional.

On the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned multiple times on Monday following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues, including NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

Handling of Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike Earlier, Congress leader KC Venugopal on launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over its handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the proposed Higher Education Bill, stating that the country was being governed by its "most authoritarian" government.

Extending complete solidarity with Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Venugopal alleged that the Centre had ignored the concerns raised by the protesters and failed to engage with them despite the fast continuing for nearly three weeks.

His remarks came two days after Delhi Police shifted activist Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

An indefinite hunger strike is being held in the national capital in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Describing the BJP-led government as "anti-democratic, anti-student and anti-labour", Venugopal said the Congress would strongly oppose its policies and continue its agitation against what he termed the Centre's anti-democratic actions.

"The Modi government is the most authoritarian government ruling the country and is trying to destroy the nation," he alleged.

He also criticised the proposed Higher Education Bill, alleging that it would erode the autonomy of universities and strip states of their powers by enabling the Centre to take decisions relating to universities.

The Modi government is the most authoritarian government ruling the country and is trying to destroy the nation.

"The Congress will expose the Modi government's anti-democratic approach," Venugopal said.