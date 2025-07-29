Congress snubs Shashi Tharoor, or did he opt out of Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor? What we know

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent abroad to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha that began on Monday, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

While Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness, as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The debate continued until midnight on Monday and will resume today at 11 AM.

Among the Congress leaders who were part of the delegations were former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Anand Sharma. Khurshid and Sharma are not MPs. The Congress did not pick Tharoor and Tewari to speak in the debate.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda took a dig at the Congress, saying the party is not allowing its own member and noted orator Shashi Tharoor to speak in Lok Sabha.

The Congress party approached Tharoor through Gaurav Gogoi and MP Kodikunnil Suresh, but he declined. Instead, Tharoor expressed a desire to speak on the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, the Indian Express reported.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is likely to speak today in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor gave a cryptic reply when asked if he would take part in the debate."Maunvrat, maunvrat," Tharoor told reporters.

India carried out Operation Sindoor on early on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Opposition parties have framed their public criticism of the government around alleged intelligence lapses behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians killed, and US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the four-day military action that ended on May 10.

Tharoor, a Congress MP from Kerala and a former Union Minister, has, with his remarks, seemingly riled his party for showing support for the Narendra Modi government over recent military actions across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor.

Some Congress leaders even accused Tharoor of being a ‘super spokesperson’ for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

On June 10, Tharoor called his meeting with Prime Minister Modi“good, lively and informal”. PM Modi met the members of the all-party delegations of Operation Sindoor at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

"The discussion with the PM was only on matters related to the MPs' delegation. When an issue arises for the nation, it is our responsibility to stand with the nation. When the nation needs my service, I am always ready," Tharoor said after meeting PM Modi.