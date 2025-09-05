Congress sparks row with ‘Bidi and Bihar starts with B’ jibe; BJP hits back ‘B for Budhiheen...’

The Kerala unit of the Congress party has stirred controversy with a social media post targeting the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

In the now-deleted post on X, the party remarked that “Bidis and Bihar start with B” and “can no longer be considered a sin,” in reference to the GST reduction on bidis, a traditional tobacco product.

The comment drew strong backlash, with Shehzan Poonawala writing in a post on X, “Congress crosses the line again. After abusing PM Narendra Modi ji's mother now compares Bihar with Bidi! Does Tejaswi Yadav endorse this? From Revanth Reddy to DMK to Congress- their hatred for Bihar is evident..”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shandilya Giriraj Singh said in a post on X, “From B: Buddhiheen Rahul (foolish Rahul's malicious Congress always mistreats Bihar .. Their ruin is certain.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary condemned it as an “insult to the entire state of Bihar.” In a post on X, Choudhary wrote, “First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and now the insult to the entire Bihar—this is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country.”

In a post, Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the Congress has not only insulted the people of Bihar once again, but has also “mocked the glorious history of the country and democracy”.

“Another extremely shameful act by the Congress! et me tell you that B doesn't just mean beedi, it also means intellect, which you lack! B also means budget, in which you get irritated when Bihar receives special assistance. It was on the sacred land of this very Bihar that Adishakti Mother Janaki appeared. It was here that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment,” Jha wrote in a post on X.

GST rates: Tax rates reduced on bidis Under the revised tax structure announced by the GST Council on Wednesday, the tax rate on bidis has been reduced from 28% to 18%. Additionally, the GST on bidi wrapper leaves (commonly known as tendu leaves) has been slashed from 18% to 5%.

The Council also approved a major reform to streamline the GST system, proposing a shift from the existing four-tier structure-5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to a simplified two-rate structure of 5% and 18%. A special 40% slab has also been recommended for select products, including tobacco and cigarettes.

“Tobacco, gutka, tobacco products and cigarettes will continue to be charged at current 28 per cent plus a compensation cess till such time that loans taken to pay states for revenue loss is fully paid back,” Sitharaman said.

The move to simplify the tax regime - first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech - comes as India's exports to the US face a 50 per cent tariff - the highest in the world.

The Indian economy is heavily reliant on consumption, with private consumption accounting for 61.4 per cent of the nominal GDP last fiscal.

Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar elections are expected to be held in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2.

(With inputs from agencies)