Congress' Sukhdeo Bhagat's 'arrogant' dig at Shashi Tharoor, ‘when a kite flies high...’

Taking a sharp jibe at Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat says, "You must have seen many kites in the sky. When a kite flies very high, it becomes arrogant. But when the string is cut, the kite falls on the ground. Then it realizes that the string was in someone else's hand. The string is in the hands of Congress, in the hands of Congress' ideology. I am not talking about cutting it, I am talking about realising that it is because of that string that you are at such a height."