NEW DELHI : Sonia Gandhi led Congress party on Tuesday supported PM Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to extend the nation-wide lockdown till 3 May to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

Congress party however raised concerns over what the Union government was doing to protect migrant labourers, jobs as well as what is the strategy with regard to increasing the number of testing facilities.

Modi, on 14 April, extended the prohibitory measures by another 19 days when the first phase of lockdown was scheduled to end.

From 20 April, the Union government, based on an extensive scrutiny, may permit a conditional withdrawal of lockdown in those areas where the pandemic has either been contained or prevented, the Prime Minister said.

“We understand the inevitability of the lockdown and hence the Congress party supports the extension of the lockdown. This is the issue on which there is a broad agreement between Centre and all the states. In fact, some of the state governments have already gone ahead and enforced the lockdown even before the Prime Minister went on air today," senior Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari told reporters in an online press conference hours after Modi’s address to the nation.

The Prime Minister did not address the concerns of the nation or said what the people wanted to hear about what the union government was doing for the people, Tewari said.

The Congress leader added that as far as the pandemic was concerned, the Union government should make its strategy clear about increasing testing facilities and what it has done to augment the access to personal protective equipments (PPEs) for healthcare workers.

Taking on Modi over the seven-point strategy, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned what was Union government’s roadmap for tackling the pandemic, access of healthcare workers to PPEs, for migrant labourers, agriculture, unemployment and micro small medium enterprises.

“Those migrants who had left for their hometowns have completed the necessary 14-day lockdown. What are you going to do about them? Are you going to let them go home? Is there a calibrated plan is concerned for travel arrangements to reach home," Tewari added. He also pointed out that given the Rabi crop harvesting season, what efforts would the government take towards making the procurement easier.

In his address, PM Modi spoke about the issue being faced by farmers and the Rabi crop harvesting. “These days, the harvesting of the Rabi crop is also in progress. The Central and State governments are working together to minimize the problems of the farmers," Modi said.

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram too welcomed the extension of lockdown but added that the livelihood and survival of poor was not amongst government’s priorities. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Chidambaram said no money has been added to states after the economic package announced on 25 March.