Congress tears into Centre for seeking AG’s view on GST dues

“We take a strong exception that India’s revenue secretary goes to the attorney general to get a view that there is no obligation on the part of the government of India to pay compensation, which is part of the Constitution. If you are not willing to, I feel this amounts to a sovereign default, it is worse than that because the Constitution is being undermined," said Badal at a press conference that was also attended by Congress leaders Rajeev Gowda and Krishna Byre Gowda.