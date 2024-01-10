 Congress to begin Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur ‘at any cost’ despite refusal from CM N Biren Singh | Mint
Congress to begin Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur ‘at any cost’ despite refusal from CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister denies Congress request for upcoming march, but party insists on starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Imphal next week.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, addresses a press conference to launch the logo and slogan for upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)Premium
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, addresses a press conference to launch the logo and slogan for upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had denied requests for an upcoming Congress march through the state. Party leaders however insisted that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would begin from Imphal next week ‘at any cost’. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is set to lead the east-to-west march covering 110 districts in 12 states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

“Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Manipur at any cost. We are going ahead with the programme...We don't want to politicise this Yatra. We don't want to make any issues o Manipur also. This is a peaceful demonstration which we are doing...We are ready to cooperate with the government, on whatever level we can do. But we are very sure that we will start the Yatra from Manipur itself..." said party's general secretary KC Venugopal.

Reports quoting sources indicate that the party has also sought permission for another location in Imphal. The yatra is scheduled to begin on January 14 with the participants travelling on buses and foot to cover 6,713 kilometres. 

More to come…

Published: 10 Jan 2024, 03:33 PM IST
