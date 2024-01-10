Congress to begin Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur ‘at any cost’ despite refusal from CM N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister denies Congress request for upcoming march, but party insists on starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Imphal next week.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had denied requests for an upcoming Congress march through the state. Party leaders however insisted that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would begin from Imphal next week ‘at any cost’. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is set to lead the east-to-west march covering 110 districts in 12 states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.