Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had denied requests for an upcoming Congress march through the state. Party leaders however insisted that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would begin from Imphal next week ‘at any cost’. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is set to lead the east-to-west march covering 110 districts in 12 states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Manipur at any cost. We are going ahead with the programme...We don't want to politicise this Yatra. We don't want to make any issues o Manipur also. This is a peaceful demonstration which we are doing...We are ready to cooperate with the government, on whatever level we can do. But we are very sure that we will start the Yatra from Manipur itself..." said party's general secretary KC Venugopal.

Reports quoting sources indicate that the party has also sought permission for another location in Imphal. The yatra is scheduled to begin on January 14 with the participants travelling on buses and foot to cover 6,713 kilometres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

