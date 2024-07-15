Congress to launch ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign against BJP in poll-bound Haryana today. All you need to know

  • In the ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, the Congress workers will ask as many as 15 questions from the BJP related to the ‘rise’ in drug abuse, the ‘highest’ unemployment in the country and why farmers’ income has not doubled.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
First Published15 Jul 2024, 09:29 AM IST
‘Haryana Maange Hisab’: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leaders Deepak Babaria, Deepender Singh Hooda and others during a state-level meeting in Sonipat on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka)
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda will kick off the party's ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign from Karnal on July 15. Congress leaders will tour all 90 assembly seats of poll-bound Haryana and question the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over issues such as rise in crime, unemployment, farmers’ distress, among others.

The party workers will tell the people about the announcements of Congress and will ask for suggestions from the public regarding the party’s manifesto.

"Congress workers will go among the public and tell that Haryana, which was the number one state in the country in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, sportspersons and welfare schemes till 2014. Now the state has become number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction and misery during BJP rule,” said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister of Haryana on July 14 during a meeting of Congress party's Haryana unit.

Hooda said that under the campaign all leaders and workers will expose the misdeeds of the BJP before the public.

The Congress workers will ask as many as 15 questions from the BJP related to the ‘rise’ in drug abuse, the ‘highest’ unemployment in the country and why farmers’ income has not doubled.

The 90-member Haryana assembly is going to polls later this year.

In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party and formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and seven Independent MLAs. Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP President Dushyant Chautala were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively of BJP-JJP alliance government.

Manohar Lal Khattar is now a Union Minister and JJP has since withdrawn its support to the BJP. Nayab Saini was sworn in as Haryana CM in June this year.

First Published:15 Jul 2024, 09:29 AM IST
