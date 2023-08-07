Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership restored; to attend Parliament today

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership restored; to attend Parliament today1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:13 AM IST
- Congress to move SC if Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership is not restored today
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday and he is now free to attend Parliament sessions.
The Supreme Court on Friday suspended Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case linked to Modi surname remarks. Following which, Lok Sabha speaker on Monday restored his membership.
Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.
INDIA bloc MPs are confident that with Rahul Gandhi returning to Parliament, their voice against the PM Modi government will be much stronger regarding the Manipur issue. Rahul Gandhi is likely to spearhead the Manipur debate in the lower house this week if he is allowed to return to the parliament.
Earlier in the day, sources close to the development revealed the grand old party would have move to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 8, if Rahul Gandhi's membership is not restored by this evening
Meanwhile, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership says, "We've given all the documents including order copy. We will meet Lok Sabha Speaker today and if needed we will protest as well. It is our right..."Rahul
