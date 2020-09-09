Congress to push for joint Opp candidate for RS dy chair post

Senior leaders of the Congress decided, at a high-level strategy meet on Tuesday, to reach out to other Opposition parties to come together and field a joint Opposition candidate for the post of the deputy chairman in Rajya Sabha. The Congress also decided to aim at better coordination with other Opposition parties on key issues to be raised.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

The election for the post is necessitated after the tenure of deputy chairman Harivansh ended as a Rajya Sabha member. Harivansh has returned as a member of the Upper House after being elected from Bihar in April.

“The discussion was started by leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad who said that the Opposition parties have been discussing the issue unofficially and the general consensus is that there should be a joint opposition candidate. We are going to reach out to like-minded parties for further discussion on this," a member of the strategy group said requesting anonymity.

The developments are significant because an attempt by the Congress in 2018 had failed, when its candidate, B.K. Hariprasad, who got the support of 105 Rajya Sabha members, was defeated by Harivansh, who got the support of 125 members.

The strategy group on Tuesday also discussed key issues that the Congress would actively raise in the upcoming session, including the Union government’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic, the nearly three-month long lockdown to control its spread, the state of the economy, compensation regarding the goods and services tax (GST), and the border standoff with China.

The meeting on Tuesday was also the first time that Gandhi interacted with some of the leaders who were signatories of the letter that had called for a systematic overhaul in the party organization, since the key Congress Working Committee meeting last month.