Congress to raise farmers' issue, Chinese aggression at LAC, Air India disinvestment during Budget Session

Congress to raise farmers' issue, Chinese aggression at LAC, Air India disinvestment during Budget Session

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi holds a Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting with the party leaders to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of the Parliament, via video conferencing.
1 min read . 01:42 PM IST ANI

  • It was also decided that Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues

NEW DELHI : Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on Friday held a meeting, chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi, via video conferencing.

As per sources in the meeting it was decided at the meeting, issues like a relief package to victims of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Air India disinvestment, inflation, the border row with China and farmers' concerns will be raised in the upcoming session. It was also decided that Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues.

It has also been decided to coordinate with like-minded parties on these issues, sources added. The decision was backed by Sonia Gandhi.

Chaired by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi, the meeting was attended by AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore, and Manish Tiwari attended the meeting.

The parliament session will begin amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The first part of the Budget Session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8.

