The Congress Working Committee (CWC) during its meeting on Saturday passed three resolutions on the political situation in the country, inflation and 'diabolical attack' on India's farmers, said party leader KC Venugopal.

As part of this, he said, the party will undertake mass agitations at the ground level across the country from 14 to 29 November.

Further, Congress will organise a massive training program for all its workers and leaders, where they will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda, said Venugopal.

He also informed that the CWC on Saturday approved the schedule of organisational elections. The elections will be held between 21 August 2022 and 20 September 2022.

Venugopal also stated that election of PCC presidents, vice presidents, treasurers, PCC executives and AICC members by PCC general body will be held between 21 July and 20 August, 2022.

This comes even as senior Congress party leaders said that has unanimously decided that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief.

"Talks were held in the CWC about Rahul Gandhi becoming the president of the party and everyone unanimously said his name," Congress leader Meira Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Discussions were held regarding Congress party's strategy for upcoming polls. The country's border is not secure, inflation is high, the communal atmosphere is being disturbed... The atmosphere of the country is worrying and there was talk on what strategy will the Congress party adopt in this regard," she added.

The party's poor performance in various subsequent assembly elections has led to a group of leaders, including the party veterans, called G-23, questioning the leadership.

"No discussions were held regarding G-23," said Meira Kumar.

Congress leader Ambika Soni had also told reporters on Saturday that "everyone" in the party wants Rahul Gandhi to become the party president.

“Everybody agreed unanimously, whether he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (the party president) or not is up to him. Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president," said Soni.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi said that he “will consider" becoming the party president again.

Further, he said that he needs clarity regarding ideology from the party leaders. Some Congress members are of the opinion that he should be made the working until the polls.

