Congress to undertake mass membership drive from 1 November

"I am a habitual wearer of certified Khadi; I abstain from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs; I neither believe in nor practise social discrimination in any shape or form and undertake to work for its removal; I believe in an integrated society without distinction of religion or caste; I undertake to perform minimum tasks including manual labour as may be prescribed by the Working Committee; I do not own any property in excess of ceiling laws" are among the undertakings a new Congress member must give.