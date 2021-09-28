The top leadership of the Indian National Congress (INC) has not accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation , which was submitted on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI .

Quoting sources from Congress, the news agency said that the top brass has asked the state party unit to resolve the matter at its own level.

Following this, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also said that they have urged Sidhu to withdraw his resignation.

“He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken a stand against corruption in Punjab. If his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw his resignation and request the high command to redress his grievances," said Khaira.

Sidhu on Tuesday submitted his resignation as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu quit the post shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he will continue to serve the party.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

