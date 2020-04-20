Congress urges Centre to transfer 7,500 in bank account of poor

NEW DELHI: An internal committee of Congress, which held its first meeting on Monday, urged the Centre to transfer ₹7,500 in bank accounts of those covered under Jan Dhan, PM Kisan schemes and pension accounts, including those of elderly, widows and persons with disabilities.

The committee, headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, has decided to prepare a document focusing on three key things -- revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), smooth crop procurement and resolving of the ongoing migrant crisis particularly of daily wage labourers. The document is likely to be submitted to the Narendra Modi-led government by Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, who is part of the committee, told reporters on Monday.

The move comes in the backdrop of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi writing a series of letters to Modi to draw the union government’s attention towards issues of farmers, migrants and issues being faced by MSMEs. The 11-member committee, which includes Rahul Gandhi, will deliberate on similar issues particularly those related to the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Cash transfer is required immediately to bring relief to crores of people…the priority is about now. We believe ₹7500 should be transferred…this will take care of immediate needs of the people that has arisen," Ramesh said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

“I am confident that a compassionate and responsible government can find suitable funds to provide for the poor and the vulnerable," Ramesh said when asked if the union government would have enough funds to roll this out on a large scale.

India permitted a staggered lifting of the lockdown from Monday with migrant labourers being allowed to go back to their places of work within a city. When asked what steps Congress-ruled state governments were taking to ensure this happens smoothly, Ramesh said the chief ministers would be consulted on the issue over the next two days and their feedback would be discussed in the next meeting of the committee scheduled to take place on Wednesday.