NEW DELHI : The central leadership of the Congress has sent out a strong message to party leaders on sticking to airing their views only on party forums and refraining from public spats on social media, amid the ongoing war or words between the old guard and younger leaders.

The developments have come against the backdrop of Congress president Sonia Gandhi holding a meeting of the party’s Rajya Sabha members last week, during which a section of younger leaders discussed the performance of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-2 government and senior leaders, while a former Union minister defended its legacy. The details of the meeting came out in news reports, following which leaders discussed the issues on social media.

“I want to tell all our friends who are playing Twitter-Twitter, who express their views on Twitter. I want to give an advice with folded hands that under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi there are party forums of the Congress where you can discuss anything you want to because we have internal democracy and we do not send anyone into forceful retirement," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a media briefing on Sunday.

“It is also the responsibility of the senior leadership in the Congress to guide the young leadership, to lead them and make way for them. Therefore, I would request all my colleagues, elderly, middle-aged and young, that it is time to come together and expose the realities of the current government," he added.

Surjewala was hinting at some of the views expressed on social media by party’s senior leaders. Former Union ministers , such as Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, besides Milind Deora and Mukul Wasnik defended UPA’s track record. Lawmaker Rajeev Satav, who was in the eye of the storm, also took to Twitter on Saturday evening to say that his views were misrepresented, and it was a ‘lie’ that he questioned the UPA leadership.

The sparring between the old guard and young blood has strained the internal working of the Congress recently.

